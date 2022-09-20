Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Decreases By 13.1%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,544 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,843,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 518,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 352.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in DocGo by 45.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,513,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 469,914 shares in the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

