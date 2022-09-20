Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Increases By 13.9%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.8 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF remained flat at $22.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

