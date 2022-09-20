Short Interest in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Increases By 14.8%

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 931,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ESS stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.67. 3,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.18.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

