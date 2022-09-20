Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Expands By 9.5%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of EZFill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZFL. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EZFill by 154.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EZFill by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZFill Stock Up 6.3 %

EZFill stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,441. EZFill has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

