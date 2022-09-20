Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Grows By 9.6%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 647,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $450.07. 316,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,997. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.75 and a 200-day moving average of $430.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

