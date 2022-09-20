Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Drops By 9.3%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 557,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 43.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 92,976 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

FEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,093. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

