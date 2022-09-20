Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Expands By 11.6%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,109.0 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $11.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.
About Goodman Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodman Group (GMGSF)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.