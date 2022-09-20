Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Expands By 11.6%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,109.0 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $11.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

