Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Drops By 13.1%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 426,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 49,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 20.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 203.5% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 89,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthStream by 165.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 294.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

