Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Decreases By 13.6%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 457,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.