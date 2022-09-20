Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Decreases By 8.8%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at HireQuest

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,043,045.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 3,300 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $43,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HireQuest by 58.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 8,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

