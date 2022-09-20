Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Expands By 8.9%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $8.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

