Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Drops By 9.1%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 0.0 %
IAALF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
