Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Drops By 9.1%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 0.0 %

IAALF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

Featured Stories

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

