Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Drops By 15.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iBio by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 127.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBIO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -4.23. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

