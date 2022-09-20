Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Grows By 15.3%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Indivior Stock Performance

INVVY stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.21. Indivior has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter. Indivior had a return on equity of 66.83% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

