Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Declines By 14.0%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 341,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intrusion Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTZ shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intrusion by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.