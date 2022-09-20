Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Grows By 10.3%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 291,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,242. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

