Short Interest in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Increases By 9.5%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 968,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of iRobot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 1,972,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,439. iRobot has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $98.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

