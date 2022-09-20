Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Rises By 11.4%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

