Short Interest in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Drops By 9.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in MAG Silver by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.