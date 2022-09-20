Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expands By 10.4%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $124.34. 1,259,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,365. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.53. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

