Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Rises By 11.8%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 221,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GASS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

