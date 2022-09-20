Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Declines By 9.4%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 658,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 2,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

