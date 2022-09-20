SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.20 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

