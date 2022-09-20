SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.20 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
