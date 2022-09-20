Signature Chain (SIGN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $266,491.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

