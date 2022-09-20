Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.90

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.90 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 77.95 ($0.94), with a volume of 3331677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($0.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £909.53 million and a PE ratio of 746.36.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,863.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,498.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

