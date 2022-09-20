SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 540.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SLG traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,639. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

