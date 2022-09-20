SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.39. 11,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,285. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.17 and its 200-day moving average is $364.07.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.