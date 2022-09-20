SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 56 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 107,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,716,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $538.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.