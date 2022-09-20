SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.72. 261,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

