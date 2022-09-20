SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.