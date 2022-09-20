SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,285 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATAX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,038. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a current ratio of 28.22. The stock has a market cap of $428.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.57.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

Insider Activity at America First Multifamily Investors

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.