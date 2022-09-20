SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,572 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.21. 12,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.