SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 4,507 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,135,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

