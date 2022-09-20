SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. 35,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

