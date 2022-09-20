SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 3,084 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 618.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,020,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.17. 506,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,356. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.