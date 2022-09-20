SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 707 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.43. 356,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,883. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day moving average of $241.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

