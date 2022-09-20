Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $130.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

