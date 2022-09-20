Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; and option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

