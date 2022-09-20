SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,753 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $65,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 144,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,626. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.