SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 2.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.99. 3,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.