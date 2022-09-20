SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,486 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $37,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.13. The company had a trading volume of 116,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.