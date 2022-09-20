SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 214,740 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $26.82.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

