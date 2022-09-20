SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.53 and last traded at $93.59. 953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Global Dow ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.