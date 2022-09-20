SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Position Boosted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,623 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after buying an additional 109,482 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 232.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000.

HYMB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. 13,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $60.54.

