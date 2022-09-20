SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPLG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 237,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,207. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

