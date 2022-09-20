SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

