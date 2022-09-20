SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Decreased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $119.96. 29,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,070. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

