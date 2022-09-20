SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of GMF traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $130.53.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

