SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,070,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $438.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

