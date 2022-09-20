Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 138.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.42.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

